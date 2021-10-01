William L. O'Neal

William Lee O’Neal, 77, of Frederick, Maryland, died suddenly Sept. 28, 2021. He was the youngest son of Robert and Lucille Cramer O’Neal. He was the husband of Connie Oden O’Neal for 47 years.
Bill retired from the U.S. government after working 34 years as an IT specialist, and he taught computer classes at Frederick Community College until his death. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kristy, Katie, Kelli, and Jon and wife Liz, of Fred County, Maryland; along with grandchildren, Jacob, Kiara, Bella and Micah. He leaves behind his brother, Bob O’Neal and wife, Dottie. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
For viewing and service information, please see a full obituary at www.staufferfuneralhome.com