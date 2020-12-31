William “Bill” Edgar Leatherman, 91, of Wolfsville, Maryland, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Born Dec. 5, 1929, in Ellerton, Maryland, William was the son of the late Edgar Leatherman and Edna (Brandenburg) Leatherman.
William attended Myersville Grammar School and graduated from Middletown High School. He married the love of his life, Anna Mae Willard, on June 15, 1951, and they raised six children together.
In his early years, William worked as a machinist at Aerojet and Acco in Frederick, Maryland, and in his later years as a salesman for his son Nathan’s business, Custom Siding of Frederick, until he retired at age 80. He enjoyed his farm and animals in Wolfsville, Maryland. This quiet man epitomized the qualities of diligence, humility and integrity.
William was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Temple for almost 50 years.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, and son, Joseph Leatherman. He is survived by Ellen Allen and husband Royce from Sharpsburg, Maryland; David Leatherman and wife Eva from Hanover, Pennsylvania; Nathan Leatherman and wife Karen from Boonsboro, Maryland; Evan Leatherman, of Myersville, Maryland; and Kevin Leatherman, of Myersville, Maryland. He is also survived by one sister, Marilyn Gaver, of Myersville, Maryland. This steadfast and gentle man also leaves behind eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A socially distanced viewing will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Temple at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, followed by a service at 11. Service livestream will be available at www.facebook.com/EBTHagerstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WHGT Christian Radio in care of Emmanuel Baptist Temple, 16221 National Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.