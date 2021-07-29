William Melvin Lewis, 92, of Pleasant Valley (Smithsburg), Maryland, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Lake Pleasant, New York, surrounded by family while enjoying one of the things he loved to do: camping.
Born Nov. 6, 1928, in Garfield, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ralph and Delva (Harne) Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Mae (Wolf) Lewis, who passed away June 21, 2020. They were married Nov. 9, 1949.
He attended Forrest School in Garfield, Maryland.
He was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Foxville, Maryland, where he served on the Board of Trustees.
He was a co-owner and operator of Lewis Brother’s Contractors for almost 40 years with his brother, Jesse Eugene, and wife, Mary Mae, working by his side.
Melvin was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved traveling, camping and spending time in nature.
He is survived by his three daughters, Susan Kaika and husband Walter, Tammy Jesse and husband Don, and Amy Sachs and fiancé Samuel Sandeen; five grandchildren, Varerie Kerr, Lindsey Kiaka, Ashley Long, Jesse Stottlemyer and Molly Sachs; one sister, Mary Jane Caudill; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Michael Lewis; one brother, Jesse Eugene Lewis; and five sisters, Irene Dean, Pauline Swope, Lottie Cauffman, Vivian Harbaugh and Ellen Smith.
Services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ron Kurtz and Rev. Paul Swope officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 30, 2021, from 7-9 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of William Melvin Lewis to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 14110 Stottlemyer Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.