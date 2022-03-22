William Longerbeam

William Clayton Longerbeam passed from this life March 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine’s Berkeley Medical Center.
He was born June 12, 1944, in Loudoun County, Virginia, to the late Arnold Clayton Longerbeam and Frances Elizabeth Bramhall.
William was a graduate of Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Virginia.
William was a hard worker and a farmer. He worked for the James Spring Farm for 25 years in addition to numerous other jobs through his lifetime.
William was a past president and member of the 1136 Fraternal Order of Eagles in Brunswick, Maryland.
He is survived by his sisters, Marcia Clatterbuck, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, and May E. Tyler, of Charlestown, West Virginia; brothers, Slim Aldridge Longerbeam, of Rohrsville, Maryland, and Daniel E. Harris, of Brunswick, Maryland; nephews, Leslie Berry, of Frederick, Maryland, Jeffrey Longerbeam and Robert Harris; and niece, Ashley Tyler.
A celebration of William’s life will take place at Stauffer Funeral Home in Brunswick, Maryland, at 11 a.m. Friday, March, 25 2022. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Lovettsville Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Animal Welfare of Martinsburg, West Virginia, or the Berkeley County Human Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com.