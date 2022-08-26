William Luther “Bill” Lowry, 83, of Lovettsville, Virginia, passed from this earthly life on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his loved ones.
Bill was born Aug. 4, 1939, to Norvel Lee Lowry Sr. and Laura Green Lowry. Bill, affectionately known as “Billy” by close friends and family, spent his early years in the Pleasant Valley area of Loudoun County near Arcola on his grandfather’s dairy farm.
In 1946, his father purchased a farm on Route 704 near Hamilton and began his own dairy operation. Bill had many happy memories of growing up there, working along with his family on the farm; riding his horse, Joe Allen; and spending time with his schoolmates.
Then in 1954, the family again moved upon purchasing the George Wright Washington farm at Irish Corner near Lovettsville, where they further expanded their dairy, continuing in the business until the 1980s. Bill attended elementary school in Arcola; spent the remainder of elementary school and middle school in Lincoln; and graduated from the newly opened Loudoun County High School in 1958.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably from 1959 to 1961.
Following basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Bill served in Germany until his enlistment ended.
Upon returning home, he met the love of his life and soulmate, Marcia Lowe. They were married in 1963 and raised their four loving children.
A longtime member of St. James United Church of Christ in Lovettsville, Bill always took an active role in the activities of the church, particularly as trustee.
Transitioning in 1980 from the farm to the railroad, he began a 20-year career with CSX Transportation as a railroad tower operator until his retirement in 2000.
In his retirement, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, making furniture for his family in his woodshop, and hanging out with his beloved pets and faithful sidekicks, Moe and Missy.
Bill’s family was the most important part of his life, and he was all the world to them. He was a loving husband, father and granddad, and truly cherished his family.
He had a joyful nature and bright, sunny smile to go with his playful sense of humor, which endeared him to everyone he met and knew.
Preceding him in death were his mother and father; brother, Norvel Lee Lowry Jr. and wife Barbara; and sister, Linda Lowry Dove and husband Edward. Survivors include his loving wife, Marcia; son, William Brett Lowry (Nancy), of Myerstown, Pennsylvania; daughter, Amy Lowry Griffin, of Chantilly; son, Derek Ross Lowry, of Lovettsville; his grandchildren, Billy Lowry, Tyler Griffin, Allie Griffin and Zachary Brosius; and a number of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home, 201 Edwards Ferry Road NE, Leesburg, VA 20176, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s memory either to the Lovettsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company or to Mobile Hope, 302 Parker Court SE, Leesburg VA 20175.