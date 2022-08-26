William Luther "Bill" Lowry

William Luther “Bill” Lowry, 83, of Lovettsville, Virginia, passed from this earthly life on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his loved ones.

Bill was born Aug. 4, 1939, to Norvel Lee Lowry Sr. and Laura Green Lowry. Bill, affectionately known as “Billy” by close friends and family, spent his early years in the Pleasant Valley area of Loudoun County near Arcola on his grandfather’s dairy farm.