William Marshall Rehm (Bill), of Frederick, Maryland, died Jan. 1, 2022. He was born in 1948, in Sendai, Japan, to a military family. He was the first child of four born to Donald Howard Rehm and Jane Marshall Rehm.
Bill graduated from Woodson High School in Fairfax, Virginia, and attended Northern Virginia Community College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 18 months as a helicopter crew chief during the Vietnam War.
When he returned from Vietnam, he married Bonnie Berleth. They had three children. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served in California and aboard ship. He and Bonnie divorced. He lived in Texas, California, Ohio and later in Maryland. He married for a second time to Dorothy Allen, and the marriage ended in divorce. Bill spent most of his life as a mechanic for commercial refrigeration equipment. In his later years, he worked as a chauffeur.
Bill is survived by his son, Christopher William Rehm; his daughter, Tennille Louise Rehm; his daughter, Heather Ann Rehm Corral; and grandchild, Noah Avery Corral. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jane Rehm Pearcy; and brother, David Marshall Rehm. Bill is also survived by his partner, Barbara Roginsky. His sister, Joanne Rehm, died in 2014.
Bill will be buried at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Abingdon, Maryland, on Jan. 18, 2022.