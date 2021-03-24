William Michael “Mike” Willard, 73, of Myersville, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Frederick health Hospital. He was the husband of Lois Willard.
Born in Frederick on Aug. 16, 1947, he was the son of the late William Clarence and Helen Bernadette Zimmerman Willard. He was employed by the Safeway Corporation for 42 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Frederick, and a 1965 graduate of St. John’s Catholic School, and he also received his AA degree from Frederick Community College. He was a member of the 1963 Frederick Babe Ruth all-star team. They travelled Farmington, New Mexico, and placed third in the World Series. He was an avid baseball fan of both the Orioles and Nats, and he also was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Surviving, besides his wife, are three children, Michael Jason Willard and wife Emily, of Monrovia, Joshua William Willard, of Myersville and Becky Willard Green and husband James-Michael, of Myersville; two grandchildren, Casey and Zack; one brother, John Main, of Brooklyn, New York; and his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Etta Mae Wisner, of Myersville. He was predeceased by his sister, Theresa Ruppert.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, March 26 from the St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd St., Frederick. Fr. John Streifel will officiate. Interment will be made in the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
