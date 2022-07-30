William LeRoy Moore, Jr.

William LeRoy “Bill” Moore Jr., age 63, of Lovettsville, Virginia, died July 26, 2022, at home. Born Nov. 3, 1958, in Leesburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late William LeRoy Moore and Mary Catherine Moore. Bill was a lifelong member of the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, and he was the owner and operator of his family’s welding and machinery repair business. Mr. Moore is survived by two sisters, Mary Ellen Beach (Gerald), of Herndon, Virginia, and Martha Moore Flanagan (James), of Herndon, Virginia; a niece, Kathleen Flanagan; and two nephews, Colin Beach and Kevin Flanagan. He was predeceased by a sister, Anna Mae Moore. Services will be private at this time. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 12942 Lutheran Church Road, Lovettsville, VA 20180, or to the Lovettsville Union Cemetery, P.O. Box 146, Lovettsville, VA 20180. Please visit hallfh.com to express online condolences to the family.