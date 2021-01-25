William “Mr. Bill” N. Carroll Sr., 76, of Hinesville, Ga., passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family, after a lengthy battle with cancer. William was born in Frederick, MD on April 25, 1944, to the late Evelyn Weaver. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Gerry Lynn Carroll and father figure, John “Poppy” Holland.
Mr. Bill started working at Eastalco Aluminum Company in Adamstown, in 1974. After retiring from Eastalco, he moved to Hinesville, Georgia, where he enjoyed working in his yard, watching college football and most of all, tinkering with his ‘72 Chevy pickup truck, which he affectionately named “Bay Bay’s Kid”.
Before moving to Georgia, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, butchering, going to Klassic Auto, and hanging out with family & friends. He also spent time with his special friends at the Hitching Post in Petersville, MD owned by Gloria and Frank Souza.
Mr. Bill is survived by his children Danette Pickens (Ricardo) of Frederick, MD, William Carroll Jr. (Shirlisa) of Walkersville, MD and Angel Sutphin (Michael) of Midway, GA; six grandchildren Durell Carroll, William Carroll III (Adryana), Ciera Pickens, Maya Pickens, Leah Carroll, Julian Sutphin and one great-grandson, Noah Carroll. He is also survived by many cousins who loved him dearly and referred to him as “Uncle Billy”; his sister-cousins affectionately known as “The Girls” who had his heart — Nita, Connie, Charlene, Doris, Sandra Mae, Mary Lou and his devoted friends with whom he talked to regularly, Dave and Chawnna Koontz, Ed Kelican, and Paul Smothers.
The family wishes to thank so many. Thank you to all the ones involved with his day-to-day care. Thank you for all the calls, prayers, and texts that have been received during this difficult time. A special thank-you to the mother of Mr. Bill’s children, Virginia Manning Carroll, for her many years of strength, love and support.
“Ibebill and I have fought a good fight, now I rest.”