William Wadsworth Neal, 89, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Born June 6, 1931, in Victoria, Virginia, to the late John E. Neal and Mary Smith-Neal. William was the youngest of 12 siblings.
William was educated in Carroll County Schools and was a graduate of Bowie State Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science degree in childhood education. He served in the Army for two years. He was a schoolteacher in Prince George’s County for more than 23 years. One of his greatest accomplishments was owning a day care center in Washington, D.C.
William was a faithful member of Church of Atonement in Washington, D.C., where he was an active servant for the Lord for more than 40 years.
William leaves to mourn his: beloved spouse; three loving children; one daughter-in-law; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
In addition to his parents and siblings, William is preceded in death by one son and two grandchildren.
