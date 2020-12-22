William Newman

William Earnest Newman, 90, of Rockville, Maryland, passed peacefully away on Dec. 17 after a brief illness. Billy was born on Feb. 18, 1930, in Welch, West Virginia, to Henry Augustus and Lula Mae Newman. His surviving sibling is sister Nancy Broadnax, of Highland Springs, Virginia. He was preceded in death by brothers, Everette Newman, Clinton Newman, and Wallace Newman; and sisters, Winnie Harris, Pauline Murrell, Kathleen Blankenship, and Shirley Clark. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Helen “Toni” Parks Newman; his devoted son, William Earnest “Ernie” Newman Jr. and daughter-in-law Jennifer Orrence Newman; and cherished granddaughters, Samantha Marie Newman and Victoria Leigh Newman, along with many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Newman proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Missouri. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Washington D.C. Union 1590 for more than 60 years.
Billy was a skilled carpenter, and in retirement, he enjoyed making craft projects for family and friends.
Billy was well known for his strong work ethic and quiet disposition. He loved to play poker and blackjack with family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Redskins and Orioles. Later in life, he enjoyed cruising with family, even though he said he would never get back on a ship after his service in the navy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private for immediate family. A socially-distant graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Potomac United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9908 S Glen Road, Potomac, MD 20854.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society, MCHS Honor/Memorial Department, 601 South Stonestreet Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850 or to the charity of one’s choice.
