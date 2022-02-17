William Norman Gregg, Sr.

William N. “Bill” Gregg. Sr., age 79, (the Cattleman) of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Meritus Hospital Center, Hagerstown.
He was born Nov. 15, 1942, at Montgomery General Hospital, Olney, Maryland, a son of the late Charles F. and Marie (Beall) Gregg. He was the youngest of seven siblings: Charles Jr. (Bunks), Stanley (Bo), Doris, George (Mule), Ruth and Eddie (Pig). He was the last survivor of his immediate family.
He is survived by his two sons, William N. “Billy” Gregg Jr. and Richard P. “Rick” Gregg, of Keymar, Maryland, and their mother, Hazel V. “Geisbert” Gregg, of Woodfield, Maryland; his current wife, Patsy Ann Gregg, of Hagerstown; and her daughters, Tina (Richard) and Tammy (Jeff); and Jennifer (Sean) along with their children. He always enjoyed his visits from Tori.
Bill was a graduate of Sherwood High School, class of 1961. He had a passion for farming while at home on the farm on Bowie Mill Road. His first job as a truck driver for his brother George ended as he pursued a career as a carpenter for Charlie Hawkins of Brookeville and Glen Construction, before settling his career doing carpentry with the Maintenance Division of Montgomery County Public Schools, from where he retired.
During his career as a carpenter, he started a little farm of growing hay, corn and oats to help feed the Aberdeen Angus cattle that he began raising with Hazel and the boys, under the farm name Black Haven Angus. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he expanded to including Spotted Poland China and Chester White Pigs from his in-laws, Austin (Wimpy) and Ruby Giesbert. This became the beginning of “Gregg Stock Farm.”
Bill and the boys Billy and Ricky participated in many local, county, state and regional shows, competing and winning a variety of prizes for their outstanding black Angus beef cattle and pigs.
Bill grew up as a member of the Montgomery County 4-H Jersey Club, showing his calfs at the Montgomery County Fair.
He was a member and supporter of many affiliations in his life: American Aberdeen Angus Association; Maryland Angus Cattle Association, in which he was chosen Angus Family of the Year; Maryland Cattlemans Association; Montgomery County Friends of the Farm History Park; International Harvestor Tractor Club Chapter 39; Pioneer Coon Hunters Club; Damascus Baby Beef Club, which became the Damascus Livestock Club; the Damascus FFA Chapter; and Damascus Lions Club.
Bill got into hauling cattle from farms to other farms, or auction barns and fairs in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Delaware. He became a great friend to his customers, with dedicated service of professionalism in his handling of livestock. Pat would always go with him to assist in the paperwork and keep him fed. He loved the Cadet lawn tractors he collected and showing them off at the fairs, parades and shows while promoting the International Harvestor Tractor Club Chapter 39 Maryland Group.
After Bill’s health turned to where he fully retired, he and Pat enjoyed sitting at home watching the news, sports on television and Bill’s favorite channel, RFDTV, to see Orian and Max along with the country music shows and various tractor shows and auctions. His biggest thrill was watching Maryland Farm & Harvest on MPT and calling Douglas King afterward to critique the show. Bill loved talking on the phone with Douglas.
When people stopped by to visit, Pat and Bill would make you feel at home. They liked seeing their neighbors when they stopped by: Shawn and Karen and the Twins, along with Harry and Heidi. Bills’s biggest enjoyment was being greeted and talking to “the boys” across the road. He loved them German shepherds!!!
Friends may call Thursday, Feb. 24 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872 from 10 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Burtonsville, Maryland.
For those attending, a mask or adequate face covering will be required.
