William O’Conner Mills, 25, died Sept. 21, 2021, in Germantown, Maryland. He is survived by his parents, William Thomas Mills III and Ilona Mills; and brothers, William Henry Mills and William Thomas Mills IV.
Born in Arlington, Virginia, but having lived the majority of his life in Frederick, Maryland, Conner was a prolific athlete and well-liked friend. In 2014, Conner graduated from Tuscarora High School, where he excelled in football and track and field. Conner went on to earn an associate degree in information assurance and cybersecurity from Anne Arundel Community College. Following graduation, Conner began working in the IT office at Standard Solar in Gaithersburg, Maryland, where he quickly moved up the corporate ladder to become an IT manager at just 24 years old.
Those who knew Conner will remember his wicked sense of humor, contagious laugh and ability to fix any piece of technology you could imagine. Conner’s family home in Frederick was a revolving door of friends dropping off phones, computers, gaming consoles and even cars for Conner to repair. Conner was also a concerned citizen who cared deeply about his community. While Conner was attending Ballenger Creek Middle School, a traffic light was installed at the intersection of Ballenger Creek Pike and Hannover Drive that now forced students living in the Villages of Ballenger Creek to walk to school rather than take the bus. This change was one that Conner simply would not stand for. In an email to the Frederick County Board of Education Department of Transportation, Conner informed the administration that “some people might break the traffic light so we can [ride] the bus again, like pushing the button over and over again, and we might protest.” After having referred to those in charge as “freaks” for making kids walk to school, Conner later wrote in an apology letter that “I shouldn’t have said you guys were freaks because I don’t even know you.”
Many years ago, on our way home from church, Conner asked his mom what Jesus looked like. Without a sufficient response, Conner told us that he knew what Jesus looked like: “long hair, yellow T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops.” After a brief pause to think about his description, Conner then said, “Well, I am not sure, but I will recognize him when I see him.” We take comfort in knowing that Conner now recognizes Jesus, and that Jesus recognizes him.
A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at Frederick Christian Fellowship, 10142 Hansonville Road, Frederick, MD 21702, and a celebration of life will occur at the same location at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1; the burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery (515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701). Keeney & Basford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.