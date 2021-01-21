William P. Kamachaitis

William “Bill” Kamachaitis, age 89, of Boyds, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
William was born to Peter and Anna Kamachaitis on Aug. 7, 1931, in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania.
William met his wife of 66 years, Marie Kamachaitis, at Lakeside, a local swimming facility, amusement park and concert hall frequented by the community. After a short walk and a first kiss, it was love at first sight. They dated throughout high school and were married at 21. They went on to have seven children—six girls and one boy.
Bill will be most remembered as the devoted husband and patriarch of his family. He valued his family above all and gathered them close year round to celebrate occasions and enjoy time together. He was a generous man who loved his Lithuanian heritage and celebrated it with friends, family, polka music and foods from his childhood as often as possible.
He left his hometown at age 18 to join the United States Air Force serving from 1950 to 1953 in the Korean War. His professional career spanned over 25 years in aeronautic engineering beginning at Fairchild Industries and spanning decades for various organizations within the aerospace industry. His aptitude for management led him to positions as CEO. One of his proudest moments was being selected as the CEO of SPACECOM. Bill earned a Bachelor’s of Science from American University and a master’s degree in space aeronautical management from Loyola College.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Kamachaitis; daughter, Patty Hardekopf and grandson Samuel Moore; four sisters and one brother; and his mother and father. He is survived by one sister, Dorothy Boley; six children, Marie Vandermolen, David Kamachaitis, Karen Kamachaitis, Nancy Walker, Carol Moore and Sue DeSantis; 21 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services, by invitation only, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church & Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, Barnesville, Maryland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private.
Amzina ramybe tau (meaning eternal peace to you, in Lithuanian).
