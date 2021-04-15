William Edgar “Eddie” Paulman Jr. was a beloved brother, uncle and friend. Eddie passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the age of 73.
He was born to William and Margret Paulman on Saturday, Nov. 15, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland. While in university, Eddie left to serve his country as a member of the U.S. Army, serving honorably in Vietnam and earning several medals, including the Bronze Star Medal as well as the Air Medal for valor.
After the war, he lived in peace in Carroll County, Maryland, where he was a cherished brother to his sisters, Margret Krebs and Jeanette Rosensteel, as well as his brothers, Stephen Paulman and Charles Paulman. He was also a precious uncle to his surviving nieces and nephews, Christine Krebs, Lauren Cullins, Jennifer Hoffman, Bryan Rosensteel, Daniel Paulman, Justin Paulman and Victoria Caroglanian.
A private ceremony will be held at Baltimore National Cemetery with close family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy, and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.