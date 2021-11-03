William Price

Mr. William Ray “Billy Ray” Price, 94, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away Nov. 1, 2021, at Citizens Nursing Home in Frederick. He was the loving husband of the late Helen Price, who passed in 2009 after 56 years of marriage.
Born Sept. 21, 1927, in Wyko, West Virginia, Billy Ray was the son of the late Ray and Maude Price. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-52 and was stationed in Germany during the Allied Occupation. Mr. Price retired from Knouse Foods after 40 years with the company, making apple sauce, apple butter and other apple products. In his retirement, Mr. Price enjoyed fishing and gardening, and he would help anyone he could with kindness and generosity. He was a longtime member of the Emmitsburg VFW and American Legion.
Mr. Price is survived by three children, Janie Wachter (Bill), of Thurmont, Linda Brandenburg (Rick), of Frederick, and Walter Price (Chrissy), of Emmitsburg; siblings, Juanita Nell Leatherman (Henry), of Tioga, Pennsylvania, Betty Jean Alphin, of Wilmington, Delaware, and Bob Price, of New York; five grandchildren, Jason Wachter, Amy Few, Tiffany Wachter, Kasey Price and Paige Price; and great-grandchildren Daniel Wachter, Madilynn Wachter, Weston Schriver and Kyra Few. Mr. Price was preceeded in death by his sisters, Pauline Forrister and Marlene Saylors; brothers, Archie Price, Algie Price and Ernest Price; and his grandson, Brian Wachter.
Visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Pastor Jay Beard of First Baptist Church of Thurmont will officiate. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens; floral tributes are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or First Baptist Church of Thurmont.