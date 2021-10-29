William Runkles

William “Sonny” H. Runkles, age 80, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, passed away at his home in Harpers Ferry Oct. 27, 2021, from cancer. Born April 5, 1941, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the husband of the late Joan Runkles, his wife of 49 years.
Sonny retired from Hahn Transportation after 42 years; he was known on the CB as “Dusty.” He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and camping at Saunderosa Campground, where he had many friends.
Surviving are son, Randy Runkles and wife Roberta; grandchildren, Alex, John and Angela “Sofi”; great-granddaughter, Isabella; and a sister, Ruth Ausherman and husband Lyn.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, Shawn; and brothers, Bud, Filmore, June and Floyd.
The family will receive family and friends Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service, 11 a.m., at Hartzler Funeral Home (Libertytown), 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery near Mount Airy.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.