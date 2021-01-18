William S. Smith Jr.

William Stafford Smith Jr., 58, of Myersville, and formerly of Boonsboro, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from heart surgery. Born Jan. 24, 1962 in Frederick, he was the son of the late William Stafford Smith Sr. and Anna Margaret Turner Smith.
He was a 1980 graduate of Walkersville High School and worked on many farms growing up before becoming a heavy equipment operator. More recently he owned and operated Smith Ag. Services.
Surviving are three sons including Logan Smith and wife Kimberlee of Boonsboro, one daughter; grandson, Dawson Smith; sister Leslie Smith and brother Albert Smith, both of Hagerstown. Also surviving is special friend, Ricky Wetzel.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Charles Eugene Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the funeral home. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number people (25) in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.