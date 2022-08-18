William Schaefer

William Gordon Schaefer, 87, of 66 Sanibel Lane, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, died at 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. He was the son of John Gordon and Helen L. Schaefer, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1957. He was employed for 20 years in the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity division of the U.S. Army Biomedical Research Lab at Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland. Bill was known for his excellent workmanship as a home and furniture builder.
He and his wife, Nancy, would have celebrated their 33 wedding anniversary in October. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Chambersburg. He has a daughter, Julia Dorsey, and he was preceded in death by his son, William Gordon Schaefer II. He also has two grandsons, Greg and Brandon Schaefer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg, has been entrusted with these services. Online condolences may be expressed at kelsocorneliusfh.com.