William Schaefer

William Gordon Schaefer, 87, of 66 Sanibel Lane, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, died at 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. He was the son of John Gordon and Helen L. Schaefer, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1957. He was employed for 20 years in the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity division of the U.S. Army Biomedical Research Lab at Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland. Bill was known for his excellent workmanship as a home and furniture builder.