William Sellers, Jr.

William Dale Sellers Jr., age 67, passed from this life Sept. 22, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Born Oct. 1, 1953, in Washington D.C.
Bill was a veteran of the Navy serving from 1973 to 1976 as an ordnance/mechanic. He attended diesel mechanic school when he returned home. After many years as a mechanic, Bill became a tractor-trailer driver. He joined the AMVETS of Thurmont after he retired. He made many friends while helping other veterans.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Sellers; his sons, Christopher DeVaughn (Tammy) and Adam Sellers (Alethea); his daughter, Caitlyn Sellers; and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his six siblings, Bernie (Terrie), Bobby (Micki), Bradley, Patty (Jim), Penny (Bill) and Paula (Shane); and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by one granddaughter; and his parents, William Sellers and Barbara Hill.
We ask that to honor Bill’s memory you perform an act of kindness in his name. It is what he would have done.
Visitation will be at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.
“We think about you always, We talk about you still, You have never been forgotten, And you never will. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you will remain, To walk and guide us through our lives, Until we meet again.’’ — Robert Bruce Rowe
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.