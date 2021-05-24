William Shankle

Mr. William (Bill) Donald Shankle, 83, of Myersville, passed away on May 21, 2021 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center, Frederick, Maryland.
He was the husband of the late Mary Alice (Stottlemyer) Shankle who preceded him in death in 2018. They were married over 57 years.
Born Nov. 9, 1937, he was the son of the late Norman and Florence (Fogle) Shankle.
Starting at a young age, Bill began working as a painter and later owned his own painting business for over 30 years in Frederick County.
Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as bowling in his early years. He and Mary Alice liked to spend time at their property in the mountains of West Virginia.
He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Wolfsville.
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Theresa and husband Robin Haupt and Susan Koons; grandchildren, Trista Wright and husband Josh, Brett Haupt and wife Kendra, Mark Koons and wife Sarah Tilton, and Joshua Koons; great-grandchildren, Henry and Ralph Wright, Christopher, Nora, and Liam Haupt. He also leaves behind many extended family and friends and his dog Ginger.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by son-in-law Philip Koons.
A special thank-you to Dr. Susan Boyle, Middletown Valley Family Medicine, the staff at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center and the Hospice Chaplain.
The family will hold a private memorial service with Pastor Robert Snyder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 144, Myersville, MD 21773.