William Shreve, Jr.

Mr. William Joseph “Bill” Shreve, 83, of Frederick, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Autumn Lake Heath Care at Glade Valley.
Born May 15, 1939, in Frederick, he was the son of the late William Joseph Shreve Sr. and Helen Virginia (Keeney) Shreve.
Bill was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. He served his country from 1959 to 1962. He worked at Eastalco for 32 years until his retirement in 2002. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, storytelling, Sunday drives, listening to blue grass music and, most importantly loving, spoiling and spending time with his five grandchildren and three daughters.
Bill is survived by his three daughters, Billie J. Poehailos and husband Tom, of Frisco, Texas, Julia Buchen and husband Mark, of Ashburn, Virginia, and Virginia “Ginny” Hines and husband James, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Nicholas Poehailos, Grant Buchen and Adam Buchen; granddaughters, Alexandra Poehailos and Lily Hines; close friend and ex-wife, Mary Jane; brother, John Hildebrand and wife Sherry, of Middletown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Bernard Shreve; and sisters, Helen, Susie and Catherine.
The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Lake Nursing Home for their loving care and support.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rocky Hill Cemetery, Woodsboro.
