William Slemmer

William Robert Slemmer, 50, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, in the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland, following a long battle with diabetes, coronary artery disease and renal failure.
Born July 13, 1971, in Aberdeen, Maryland, he was the son of Esther (Fahnestock) Slemmer, of Waynesboro, and William Raimond Slemmer III and his wife, Karen, of El Paso, Texas.
He was a graduate of Smithsburg High School with the Class of 1989 and later received his Bachelor of Science in business administration with a minor in economics from Wilson College, Chambersburg.
He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1989 until medically retiring in 1992 after two and a half years of service. He received Coast Guardsman of the Quarter at CG Headquarters, Washington D.C., in September 1990.
He began his working career with DVOP (Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program) with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulations, where he specialized in programs for disabled veterans as well as homeless and incarcerated veterans. He later served as assistant director and later director for the State of Maryland V.E.T.S. Program. He most recently served as veterans program specialist for the Department of Labor at the regional office in Philadelphia.
He was a member of Rouzerville United Methodist Church and Cascade American Legion Post No. 239. He also dedicated many hours to coaching soccer, baseball and softball teams in the local area.
He always enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, fishing, playing on the church softball team, attending Comic-Cons and collecting comic books. He had such a passion for reading that any chance he got, he would give a comic book to his children, nephews and nieces, and most recently his grandchildren. He also never passed up an opportunity to watch the O’s or the Cowboys!
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Maria Wray Slemmer; four children, William James Slemmer (Jessica), of Waynesboro, Adam Robert Slemmer (Lexie), of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Anniken Elizabeth Slemmer and Joceille Violet Slemmer, both of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Jayden and James Pressley and Liam and Kingston Slemmer; his parents, Esther (Fahnestock) Slemmer and William Raimond Slemmer III and his wife, Karen; his sister, Carol Marie Slemmer, of Waynesboro; his father and mother-in-law, James Lester and Betty Jane (Dunleavy) Wray, of Waynesboro; and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Raimond Slemmer Jr. and Carol (Steppe) Slemmer; and his maternal grandparents, Robert Arthur Fahnestock Jr. and Marie A. Violet (Grams) Fahnestock.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Rouzerville United Methodist Church, 11977 Old Route 16, Waynesboro, with Pastor Kim Phillips, Pastor Robert Marsh and Pastor Josh Wargo officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post No. 1599, Chambersburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.