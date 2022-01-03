William Stuart

Mr. William Gunning Stuart, 88, of Frederick, died Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his residence. He was the loving and devoted husband to the late Marie Frances Stuart, who preceded him in death in November 2020.
Born November 27, 1933 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Frederick and Margaret (Gunning) Stuart.
William was a veteran of the US Navy for 6 years. He worked first at the Washington Star with his wifeuntil it closed and retired from the Washington Postas a photo engraver.
He is survived by his son, John Stuart, daughter, Lisa Stuart, granddaughter, Kylie Stuart and brother, Frederick Stuart and wife, Dorothy.
His loved his wife Frances dearlyand missed her so much during his final year alone. They were childhood neighbors, then dated as teens and were married in 1956. They were married almost 64 years.He is with her now and in peace.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., on Tuesday, January 4, 2021 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.