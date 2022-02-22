William Stull

Mr. William Franklin Stull, 78, of Frederick, passed away Feb. 20, 2022, at Adventist Healthcare in Silver Spring. He was the loving husband of Kay Stull, his wife of 61 years.
Born May 31, 1943, in Frederick, William was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Stull and Annabelle Hewitt Stull. In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Stull is survived by two sons, William E. Stull and wife Susan, and Clarence Michael Stull; two brothers, Kenneth Eugene Stull and companion Helen Smith, and Jerry Wayne Stull and wife Rose; one grandchild, Ashley Stull; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Services will be private. A celebration of Mr. Stull’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.