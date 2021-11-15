William T. "Bill" Kessler

William (Bill) Theodore Kessler, 89, of Damascus, MD passed away on November 9, 2021 at Edenton Assisted Living, Frederick, MD. Born August 20, 1932 in Botetourt County, VA, he was the son of the late Culie Mont and Ottie Belle (Shelton) Kessler and the devoted husband of the late Ada Belle (Stanley) Kessler.
Bill attended grade school and high school in Troutville, VA. On August 30, 1949, he enlisted in the Naval Reserve, serving until February 13, 1951. On February 14, 1952, he reenlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve, serving until September 24, 1958. Bill fought in the Korean War (two tours), traveled the world aboard ship, and was a drill sergeant at Paris Island. He earned numerous badges, medals, and citations. He was most proud of his Purple Heart Medals (two). Bill retired in 1994 from the Department of the Navy, National Naval Medical Center, ROICC.
Bill and his beloved wife, Ada, lived on Woodfield Road in Damascus, MD where he enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, watching Jeopardy, and working on the Washington Post’s daily crossword puzzle (in ink). Together, Bill and Ada owned and operated The Country House, a primitive antique and craft store in Mt. Airy, MD for 15 years. In 1999, they purchased a vacation home on the Chesapeake Bay in Rockhall, MD where they enjoyed spending time with their neighbors.
Bill is survived by his sister, Josephine Kessler Bottoms; sister-in-law, Faye Crawford Kessler; stepdaughter, Dana Hines Herndon; stepdaughter-in-law, Verna Brown Hines; four step grandchildren Ryan Hines (wife Carrie), Jeffrey Hines (wife Kristina), Matthew Herndon (wife Diane), and Dara Herndon-Harrison (husband, Jason); 10 step great grandchildren Avery, Macey, Josey, and Anthony Hines, Grayson Hines, Aubrey and Matthew Herndon, and Olivia, Evie, and Maverick Harrison; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill is predeceased by his parents, Culie and Ottie Kessler; five siblings, Mary Catherine Stringfellow, Eugene Kessler, Samuel Kessler, Barbara Ann Sisk, and Patricia Sears; and stepson, Richard Dennis Hines.
He is also survived by his dedicated caregiver, JoAnn Johnson True, an angel on this earth.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD. Interment will follow at Montgomery Methodist Church Cemetery, Damascus, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department at 26334 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872 or to Hospice of Frederick County at 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701.
