William Thomas

William Cephus “Tom” Thomas, 76, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away in his sleep, at home, on Jan. 5, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1944, to the late John William and Virginia (Stockman) Thomas, in Frederick, Maryland. William graduated from Frederick High School in 1962. There he met the love of his life, Joyce Stitely, and they were married March 18, 1963. They were married at Frederick Church of the Brethren, where William was a member.
William joined the Navy in 1962, to see the world. After training as a corpsman, he was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital, where he remained until his discharge. After he left the Navy, he worked for City Auto Parts, Frederick, Norman and Steiger of Gaithersburg, Ford Equipment of Gaithersburg, Key Chevrolet in Thurmont, Hoffman Chevrolet of Hagerstown, Eastalco Aluminum of Frederick, Advanced Auto of Hagerstown, and Auto Zone in Hagerstown.
After retirement, William could be found out on the golf course with his many South Pointe friends. He enjoyed spending time with family and found great pride in being promoted recently to great-grandfather. He loved a good game of cards, poker with the boys or a round of horseshoes, and parcheesi. He, his late partner, and Aunt Reba Astlin were self-proclaimed world champs. He became a member of the American Legion of Funkstown. He enjoyed and looked forward to the Eastalco annual Christmas party to reconnect with his many friends.
William is preceded in death by his parents, John William and Virginia (Stockman) Thomas; his sister, Mary Thomas Gipe; and brother-in-law, Richard Gipe Sr., and his brother David Thomas.
William is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Stitely Thomas; three children, son Todd Thomas and wife Sharon of Middletown, daughter Dawn Stull and husband Doug, of Middletown, son Duane Thomas and wife Tonya, of Frederick; and his best buddy, Craig Grove of Hagerstown. He has eight grandchildren, Ashley Stull, of Columbia, Maryland, Megan Eisenberg and husband Natanel, of Middletown, Erin Boller and husband Andrew, of Middletown, Kelli Keller and husband Zach, of Wolfsville, Denise Berger and husband Jeff, of Boonsboro, and Craig, Brandon and Briana Thomas, of Frederick; and one great-grandson, Colton Berger, of Boonsboro. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many other family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in William’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Washington County (hswcmd.org).