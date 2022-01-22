William Thrasher

William Elwood Thrasher (Woody), 83, of Frederick, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Homewood due to complications from COVID-19. He was born Feb. 20, 1938, on his family farm in Middletown. He was the loving husband of Nancy Motter Thrasher, whom he married Aug. 10, 1963.
Woody graduated from Middletown High School, class of 1956, and still met for lunch and fellowship with remaining classmates. In high school he was a fierce competitor on the soccer field and enjoyed racing go-karts at the 75-80 Dragway.
He served in the National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1963 with the rank of sergeant. Woody worked on his family’s dairy farm with his parents and brother until 1957, when he joined Food Fair as an apprentice meat cutter. In 1965, he went to work for Safeway until his retirement in 1993. After retiring from Safeway, he began a second career with Whitesell’s Pharmacy as a driver for over 10 years, delivering prescriptions and supplies to customers and making many friends along the way. He also worked part time for his in-laws’ family business, CBF Business Solutions, formerly known as the Credit Bureau of Frederick.
He was a member of the American Legion, Moose Club, Catoctin Club and Cotillion Club, and a life member of the Elks Lodge. Woody was a supporter of the 1902 Club at Frederick Health, YMCA Heritage Club, and the Community Foundation of Frederick County.
Woody was a hard worker and valued family and community. He was an umpire with the Frederick County Umpires Association, officiating many youth and high school baseball and softball games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter F. Thrasher and Helen Moser Thrasher Brown; and brother, Walter L. Thrasher.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Michele Inderrieden (Charles); sons, Gregory (Timika) and Matthew; seven loving grandchildren, Shamira Thrasher, Alexis Hott, Alison Inderrieden, Jacob Inderrieden, Guy Thrasher, Gregory Thrasher and Rogyn Thrasher; three precious great-granddaughters, Mayelin Garcia, Katia Garcia and Charlotte Scerbo; and many cousins and close friends.
The family expresses gratitude for the caregivers at Homewood.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, to support the William E. and Nancy Motter Thrasher Fund.
