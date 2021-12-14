William Timothy (Tim) Atwell, 56, of Sykesville, Maryland passed away unexpectedly Nov. 21, 2021, at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster, Maryland. He was born April 13, 1965, in Bethesda, Maryland, to William Thomas and Linda Sue (Kelly) Atwell. Tim grew up in Gaithersburg and later Monrovia, Maryland. He was a graduate of Linganore High School, Frederick Community College and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County with a bachelor’s gegree in information systems management. During his career, he worked for Group 1 Software, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Jackson and Tull Company, and the Hammers Company, Inc. His greatest joy in life was his three sons, and his greatest accomplishment was his work on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope program.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Fred and Grace (Lee) Atwell, and Walter and Jean (Hale Kelly) Morris; uncles, George, Richard, Don and Reggie Atwell; and cousins, Dickie and Georgie Atwell. He is survived by his parents, of Monrovia, Maryland; sons, Tyler (girlfriend Selena), of Antioch, Tennessee, Ryan (Kaitlin), of Columbus, Ohio, and Devin, of the home; uncle, Scott (Debi) Morris, of Garrettsville, Ohio; and numerous Cousins. Tim will also be remembered by close friend,s Richard Piasecki, Patrick Komiske and Jennifer Wood.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, Maryland, where he was buried next to his Atwell grandparents and Uncle Don. Pastor Doug Tzan from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Sykesville, Maryland, performed the service. The funeral director from Haight Funeral Home, Sykesville, Maryland, served the family.