William Ward

William Eugene Ward, 81, formerly of Williamsport, Maryland, passed away, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hagerstown. Born April 12, 1941, in Barnesville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Arthur Harry and Hazel Agnes (Larman) Ward. William served in the U.S. Army and was retired from Good Humor-Breyers Ice Cream. He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church. He is survived by two daughters, Diane Cullop (Henry) and Crissanda Brown (Tom); one stepson, Harry Hawkins; one sister, Mary Yates; four grandchildren, Brooke Clark, Hope Miller, Quentin Brown and Joshua Sisk; and three great-grandchildren. William was preceded in death by one sister, Hazel Thum; and five brothers, Harry Ward, Tommy Ward, Barney Ward, Frank Ward and Jimmy Benson. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland. Pastor James E. Moore will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Online condolences are accepted at minnichfh.com.
