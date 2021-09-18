Mr. William A. Watkins Jr., 93, of Frederick, Maryland passed away Sept. 7, 2021.
Born Dec. 18, 1927, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late William A. and Stella Watkins Sr.
William grew up on his father’s dairy farms first in Shookstown, Maryland, then Walkersville, Maryland. He went to Parkway and Elm Street schools in Frederick through sixth grade, then finished seventh grade at Walkersville. He graduated with Walkersville High Schoo, class of 1945. He signed up for the United States Army Air Forces for three years and requested the Pacific Theater of operation. After his military training, he became part of the occupation forces in Japan, stationed at Johnson Air Force Base. He was then transferred to Kimpo Air Force Base in South Korea. He served there until 1948, when he returned to the United States for discharge. In July 1950, he was recalled into the United States Air Force for the Korean Conflict for one year.
William went to school in Tonawanda, New York, at the Wurlitzer organ company to learn repair and installation of organs in churches and private homes. During the 1950s, he repaired old TVs and in the general Frederick area, in addition to repairing church organs. He worked for the B&O Railroad as a tower operator, controlling train movements. In 1960, he worked with the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller, working at Washington National Airport and even at the air traffic control center in Leesburg, Virginia. He retired from the FAA on Jan. 3, 1978, after a total of 30 years and 11 months, which included four years with the Air Force. After retirement, William taught driver education for several years. He did some traveling, going to Portugal to visit several friends, then Spain, Germany and France. He visited the American Military Graveyard and the D-Day beaches of France. He was impressed with how the French kept the graveyard spotless. He and a friend and another couple went to Hawaii and took a cruise ship all around the islands. He and a friend took a cruise to Bermuda, then spent a week in Jamaica. They flew to Anchorage, Alaska, and went on a cruise to Vancouver before flying back to Washington. Then, they spent vacation time in Cancun. William and his wife Jane spent vacations in different parts of Florida. William was a commercial rated pilot, qualified to fly single- and multi-engine aircraft. He and a friend, Frank Freed, owned several military surplus aircraft and several different types of civilian aircraft for their flying pleasure. In the 1950s and 1960s, he was a pilot in the Civil Air Patrol and a member of the Frederick Flying Club for a few years. He owned a Honda Interstate motorcycle, which he loved riding. He did some boating and skiing on the Potomac River. He also played some golf with friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Stella; three sisters, Eleanor Wenner, of Brunswick, Maryland, Beatrice Brady, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Francies Hannon, of Boston, Massachusetts; and a nephew, Judge William A. Wenner, of Brunswick, Maryland. His mother was injured in an automobile accident and passed when he was 3 years old; he was raised by a stepmother, Mary Watkins. William was twice married. His first wife, Margaret Swane, of Frederick, Maryland, and Jane Fleming, of Frederick, Maryland, are both deceased.
He is survived by a son, Larry Watkins, of Jacksonville, Florida; stepson, Clinton Fleming and wife Dawn, of Myersville, Maryland; nephew, John Reed Brady and wife, of Lexington, Kentucky; niece, Ann Wenner Osteen and husband, of Savannah, Georgia; three great-nephews, Peter Wenner and wife, of San Francisco, California, Richard Brady and wife, of Frederick, Maryland, and Sean Brady and wife and children, of Hatfield, Massachusetts; and great-niece Eleanor Kerr and husband and daughter, of Washington, D.C.
William will be cremated, and his remains will be interred in the military section of Resthaven Memorial Gardens. At his request, there will not be a funeral service.