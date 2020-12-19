William Wilson

EASTON: William (Bill) Joseph Wilson, formerly of Middletown, Maryland, passed away at his home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the age of 66.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1954, in Cumberland, Maryland, the son of Maude Ester Wilson (nee Steele) and the late William Earl Wilson.
Bill grew up in Lonaconing, Maryland, and after graduating from High School, he joined the Army where he served honorably for six years in the 82nd Airborne. After his military service, Bill worked on the former Baltimore and Ohio Railroad first as a welder in the Car Yard, and then later in train service as an engineer. Following his time with the railroad, Bill worked in construction for 21 years finally retiring due to disability in 2007.
Bill had a love for the great outdoors especially enjoying hunting and fishing with his son, Jason, nephews, and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cathy (nee Powers) of Easton, Maryland; children, Taffie of Easton, and Jason (Tessa) of Williamsport, Maryland; and granddaughters Jessica Murray and Charlotte Lewis. Along with his mother, Bill is also survived by his sisters, Lonnie (Harry) of Avilton, Maryland, and Diana of Lonaconing, Maryland; special sister-in-law, Debbie Fore and husband John of Saint Johns, Florida; special niece and nephews, Amy Moser and Wade Stowers of Frederick, Maryland, and Kaleb Smith of Satellite Beach, Florida; and many other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Melvin (Fritz) and Charlotte (Bunny) Powers; son-in-law, James (Bud) Lewis; and brother-in-law, Bill Smith.
There are no services planned at this time. A celebration of life may be planned at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at UM SMC at Easton for the great care during his stay, and also the nurses, aides and chaplain of Talbot Hospice for the exceptional care and support they provided to Bill over the past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill’s memory may be made to: Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, Maryland, 21601.
