William Young

William Lowell Young Sr., of Mount Airy, died on April 27, 2021, at Lorien Life Center, Mount Airy. Known as Bill, he was married to the late Elizabeth Ramsburg Martz Young for 71 years, and he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
Born on April 26, 1926, he was the son of the late William Earl and Josephine Annie Rice Young, both of the Frederick area.
As a young man, Bill played a mean trumpet in the popular local dance band, The Stardusters. During World War II, although he was not old enough to enlist, Bill got permission from his mother, and he proudly served on the Naval aircraft carrier Bonhomme Richard. After the war, Bill headed off to Duke University, and later Bridgewater College in Staunton, Virginia, and he won a place on the champion debating teams. Having completed college, Bill taught English and history for decades as a public school teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland. After his retirement from teaching, Bill and Elizabeth worked in real estate for a number of years, creating their own real estate company. Bill loved boating, and he was an expert ham radio operator. He was a lifelong voracious reader, particularly loving tales of sea exploration, and he could comment authoritatively on almost any subject, from politics to history to anthropology. Bill and Elizabeth supported numerous charities, especially those for animals.
Bill leaves behind four children, Ellen Young Callan (Michael, deceased), Will Young Jr., Janet Scire (Vincent) and Jenny Ramsburg, all of the area. Bill was the proud grandfather of seven, Morgan Callan Stinson, Ph.D., (Timothy), James Scire (Shawna), Matthew Kamachaitis, Paul Kamachaitis, Jessie Kamachaitis and Colin Smith. Beloved grandson William Garth Young was lost to the family in April 2019. Bill was also the proud great-grandfather of Sean and Harper Stinson, and Violet and Rory Scire. Bill leaves behind three beloved siblings, the Rev. Richard Young (Martha Carol), of California, David Young (Dorene June) of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and Virginia Johnson, of California. Bill also fondly followed the lives of his many nieces and nephews.
Stauffer Funeral Homes of Frederick, Maryland, will direct the private service and interment St. Paul’s Cemetery, Utica, Maryland. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.