Wilmer Rudy

Wilmer Lawrence Rudy, 89, of Myersville, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of the late Nettie Michael Rudy.

Born in Middletown on June 6, 1933, he was a son of the late Ralph R. and Naomi M. Lambert Rudy. He was employed in the shipping department of the Capital Milk Association, Frederick, until his retirement and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Myersville.