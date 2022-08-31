Wilmer Rudy

Wilmer Lawrence Rudy, 89, of Myersville, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of the late Nettie Michael Rudy.
Born in Middletown on June 6, 1933, he was a son of the late Ralph R. and Naomi M. Lambert Rudy. He was employed in the shipping department of the Capital Milk Association, Frederick, until his retirement and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Myersville.
He is survived by three children, Susan Smith and husband William, of Myersville; Ronald L. Rudy and wife Susan, of Mount Airy, and Lisa A. Olney and husband David, of Myersville; eight grandchildren, Joseph Shatzer, Mary Shatzer, Daniel (Tabitha) Rudy, Adam (Mallory) Rudy, and Shawn, Emily, Maria and Kasenia Olney; a brother, Charles Rudy, of Frederick; and two sisters, Frances Fox, of Hagerstown, and Marilyn Leatherman, of Smithsburg.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday Sept. 1 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Myersville. The Rev. David Howell will officiate. Interment will be made in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Myersville.