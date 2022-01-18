Winifred L. Trussell

Winifred Lea “Nan” Trussell, age 94, of Fairfield, PA and formerly of Libertytown, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Paramount Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fayetteville, PA.
Born May 25, 1927 in Libertytown, she was the daughter of the late Wilmer C. Rippeon Sr and Marion Lavina Tregoning Rippeon. She was the wife of Harry Kemp Trussell, who predeceased her in 1969.
Nan is survived by her daughters Sandra Elaine Stecklein of Gettysburg, PA and Darlene Marion Beckett of Fairfield, PA; grandchildren and spouses, Kimberly and Greg Lee, Allen and Kimberly Beckett and Leslie and Allen Scott; great-grandchildren, Jesse, Jake, Kristi and Hannah; great-great-grandchildren, Max, Henry and Ethan; one brother, Carl Rippeon and wife Helen of Bel Air; sister-in-law, Nellie Rippeon; brother-in-law, Cliff Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a great-grandson, Kevin Taulton; and four siblings, Wilmer C. Rippeon Jr., Betty Hoffman, Patsy Olsen and Kenneth Rippeon.
She was a graduate of Liberty School and retired from Micro Biological, Inc., Walkersville after 24 years. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her grand and great grand babies.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Friday, January 21 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 22 at 11 a.m. For everyone’s safety, and in light of the Frederick County mandate, masks are required.
Interment will follow the service in Rocky Hill Cemetery, Woodsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
