Winifred Mount, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, May 8, 2021, with her husband by her side in their home at Country Meadows. She was the beloved wife of Bob for 69 years.
Born in Nashville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian Waxham. Growing up on a farm and being the oldest daughter, Winnie developed excellent homemaking skills and a fondness for dogs. As a teenager, Winnie was active in the local 4-H club where she met her future husband, Bob Mount. She enjoyed baking, gardening and dog-sitting throughout her life. Winnie and Bob shared their hobby of creating handcrafted furniture; Bob built the furniture and Winnie did all the fine sanding, staining, and finishing work.
Family and friends were the center of her life. She was very outgoing and quick to laugh.
As an active member of the Walkersville United Methodist Church, Winnie chaired the Kitchen Committee and was very involved with women’s groups. She was a longtime member of the Lewistown Homemakers and won many trophies in the Walkersville Bowling League.
She is predeceased by her three older brothers and son James. She is survived by her husband Bob, sister Pauline Hutchinson, and daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Bob McCune of Ellicott City, MD.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Stauffer Funereal Home, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville, MD 21793.
The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Walkersville. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Robert and Winifred Mount Scholarship Fund c/o The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, ( https://tinyurl.com/MountScholarship); or to Carroll Hospice Inc., 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.