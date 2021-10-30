Winona Long

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Mrs. Winona Belle “Winnie” Long passed away in the care of Vindobona Nursing Home with Hospice. She was the loving wife of Warren C. Long for 62 years.
Winnie was born in Frederick County, Maryland, on October 3, 1934, to the late Carroll H. “Chick” Forrest and Pearl C. Main Forrest; she was their only child. She started playing the piano at age four and, by age seven, was playing the piano in church services at the Brunswick Alliance Church in her hometown. After graduating from Washington Bible College in music, Winnie taught school and private lessons in piano and organ at her home, and she played herself for nearly 80 years. What an amazing blessing she had.
Winnie was a longtime member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren, where she played piano and was an active member of the Deacons and Gideon’s International for many years. Surviving in addition to her husband is three sons, Forrest W., Keith C., and Stephen S. Long, as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive Friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, East Church Street, Frederick, on Wednesday, November 3, from 4-6 p.m. Private Service with Entombment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Frederick Church of the Brethren. 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.