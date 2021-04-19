Wyndham Brake

Mrs. Wyndham Barbe Brake, 84, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on April 15, 2021. She was the wife of George B. Brake, her husband of 60 years.
Born Aug. 26, 1936 in Purgitsville, WV, Wyndham was the daughter of the late Claude and Faye Barbe. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Shepherd College and received her Masters in Education from Frostburg State University. Mrs. Brake taught primary education in Frederick County Public Schools for over thirty years, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed her grandchildren, rose gardens, cooking and reading, and was a longtime member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church.
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Brake is survived by three children, Nancy Burgoon & husband Josh, Kim Brake & wife Robin, and Terisa Brake; five siblings, Eddie Barbe, Johnny Barbe, Harlan “Sonny” Barbe, Kail Barbe and Barbara Barbe; five grandchildren, Megan Brake, Rachel Burgoon, Sarah Burgoon, Samantha Watson and Dylan Butler; two great-grandchildren, Gregg and Alex, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by a brother, Garland Barbe, and a grandson, Gregg Allen Brake.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Brake’s memory may be made to Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702.