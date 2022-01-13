Yvonne Bentz

Yvonne Marie Bentz (Little) 62 went to be with her lord Jesus on January 6, 2022, at Holy Spirit Medical Center after a short illness.
She was the wife of Vincent Bernard Bentz of 40 years.
Born in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Leo P. Little, and Mary E. Little.
She was a member of Experience Life Church.
She is survived by her husband Vincent Bentz; her children Matthew Bentz, Christopher, and wife Sara Bentz, Rebekah, and husband Robert Schach, Rachael Bentz, and Sarah Bentz; her grandchildren Maribel, Wayne, Zach, Dylan, Rae Lynn, and Ares. She was predeceased by her parents.
Funeral arrangements will be privately held.
Yvonne's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com