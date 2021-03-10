Joyce Yvonne Johnson Dolski, 79, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born Jan. 9, 1942, in Bertie County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Jessie David and Lillian Forest McGraw Johnson.
Mrs. Dolski was a real estate associate broker and a member of United Methodist Church of the Covenant. She loved her husband, gardening and flowers.
Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” Thomas Dolski; daughter, Sallie Griffith, of Charlotte, North Carolina; sons, Jason Jernigan, of Dillon, Colorado, and Torrie Jernigan; and brother, Douglas “Doug” Johnson (Phyllis), of Shawboro, North Carolina.
A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at United Methodist Church of the Covenant, 9020 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29316, with the Rev. Heather Humphries officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615, or American Lung Association, 1817 Gadsden St., Columbia, SC 29201.
An online guest register is available through the J.F. Floyd Mortuary at www.floydmortuary.com.