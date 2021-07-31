Yvonne Louise Stanton, 84 years old, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center, Frederick, Maryland. Born Oct. 1, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Sheridan F. Collins Sr. and Clara Louise Tyler Collins.
Yvonne was employed by the Department of Social Services, Frederick, Maryland, for more than 12 years. She also worked and retired from Virginia Wesleyan College, Virginia Beach, Virginia, for more than 10 years. She was a member of Jackson United Methodist Church, Bartonsville, Maryland.
She leaves to mourn her passing and to remember her precious memories six sons (her BOYS as she called them), whom she loved to the end of her days, Barry L. Stanton and wife (Gretchen), Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Marvin L. Stanton and wife (Dawn), Frederick, Maryland, Carl Thomas, Howard County, Maryland, Anthony Thomas, Montgomery County, Maryland, Curtis Thomas and wife (Felecia), Hinesville, Georgia, and Craig Thomas and wife (Vickie), Pottstown, Pennsylvania; a special nephew, Eric (Gina) Brown, of El Paso, Texas; two sisters, Alice Buchanan, Frederick, Maryland, and Caroline Hanley, Virginia Beach, Virginia; a brother Sheridan F. Collins Jr., Mount Union, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Gwen, Taren (Sidney), Gabrielle, Brandi and Hamilton, and one grandniece, Domonique; five great-grandchildren; and all of her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and community members.
In addition to her family, she had several close and loyal friends who were always there to support and assist her with her challenges and physical circumstances. These loyal soldiers were Joyce Smallwood, Frederick, Maryland, Judith Hall, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Gwen Robinson, Montgomery County, Maryland, and Reese Brown, Frederick, Maryland, and special needs caregiver Rosalind Gray.
She was preceded in death by her lifelong partner, James Edward Brown; father, Sheridan F. Collins; mother, Clara Louise Tyler Collins; sisters, Jane Winfrey and Loretta Shirley Jones; brothers, Earl M. Collins and John W. Collins; and grandson, Marvin Stanton Jr.
Yvonne Louise Collins will be dearly missed by those she loved and many who loved her.