Zachary Paul Hibbard, 34, of Damascus, Maryland, passed away on April 28, 2021. Zachary was born on Aug. 26, 1986.
He is survived by his loving parents, Paul and Carrie Hibbard; his younger brother, Jacob Hibbard; and many extended family members and friends.
Zachary will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as a truly wonderful young man. Zachary was funny, smart, kind and the best big brother a kid could grow up with.
Rest in peace Zachary. You have touched us all and will be missed more than words can say.
A celebration of life for Zachary will be scheduled at a later time.