Zene S. “Jake” Wolfe, 83, of Myersville, Maryland, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Jake was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Wolfsville, Maryland, to the late Wolford W. and Opal (Smith) Wolfe. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, William W. Wolfe; and his sister, Vivian Pickett and husband, Stanley. Jake is survived by his wife, Audrey L. (Hann) Wolfe; his sons, Zene Wolfe and wife Sara, of Myersville, and Lauren Wolfe and wife Tamera, of Sharpsburg; one grandchild; and his sister-in-law, Joann Wolfe.
Relatives and friends will be received at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main Street, Middletown, from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022. A funeral service will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 12704 Wolfsville Road, Smithsburg, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Pastor Eric Moser will officiate. Interment to immediately follow in adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the above named church.