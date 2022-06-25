The West Virginia getaway was great. Getting back was the hard part. We were looking for a break from the coronavirus pandemic restrictions — and a change of scenery. We also wanted to go somewhere we didn’t have to fly to, and still be within sight of Maryland, in case we got homesick.
The lodge at Blackwater Falls State Park near Davis, West Virginia, seemed like the perfect spot. The rooms aren’t fancy but clean and comfortable with a really nice view of the canyon and forested hills surrounding Blackwater Falls, all part of the Monongahela National Forest. The food in the lodge’s restaurant was just as marginal as we remembered it from a previous visit, but other options are available a short drive away.
The only problem was the return trip on a Saturday morning. After taking the northern route to get there — Interstates 70 and 68, then down U.S. 219 to Davis — we decided that U.S. 50 was a more direct way home. It might be more direct, but it also has lots of steep hills and sharp curves. A light rain and fog and the thought of a logging truck barreling down on us, plus Shirley’s occasional screaming all through the challenging drive, made it even harder for me to sleep. I might have to drive next time.
Heading west is usually our first choice. We do love the ocean, the beach, body surfing if the waves are right, the fresh air, and especially the more relaxed lifestyle. More and more, though, crowded roads, the Bay Bridge bottleneck, increased rental costs, summer heat and unrelenting sun make a cool and shady alternative more appealing.
After filling up on a record $4.98-per-gallon-gas in Frederick, we headed west on U.S. 40 past Clear Spring where we joined the craziness of the 70 mph limit on I-70 and I-68. They might as well change the speed limit signs to 70 mph minimum. There’s a definite tension to driving for long periods at 80 mph, or more, to keep up with the traffic flow, and it was a relief to bail out in Grantsville for lunch. You probably already know about the excellent meals at the Mennonite-run Penn Alps Restaurant there, but we had a very good lunch at the Casselman Inn, another Mennonite restaurant.
Traffic is lighter, and slower, heading south from Grantsville on U.S. Route 219. It’s a scenic drive, and you get to see Accident — named for two surveyor friends who accidentally laid out the same parcel of land. There’s also Deep Creek Lake; Oakland, the county seat of Garrett County; and nearby, the very appealing-sounding community of Mountain Lake Park, a Victorian resort that started out as a Methodist camp meeting site and a Chautauqua, “an educational and recreational assembly.” The state park at Deep Creek Lake is worth a stop, and fortunately, they even managed to claim some lakefront property in that high-priced area.
We got the shade we were looking for when we reached Blackwater Falls State Park, and a touch more of the coolness — it was cold and windy that first day. The next day was warmer and perfect for hiking, a big attraction in the park, but we did more resting than hiking. Our first hike was to Lindy Point, a root-filled, sometimes muddy, trail that led to an impressive vista but no waterfalls. The best view of the falls is close to the lodge, at the park’s main store. If you like steps, this is your place. But the close-up views of Blackwater Falls are worth the effort.
Our favorite hike, the Blackwater River Trail, was at the Canaan Valley State Park Resort and Conference Center, 10 miles away. It’s fairly short and level, starts at the far end of the golf course and winds through meadows, along the slow-moving river and through a wooded area. Just our speed. It fit our requirements of an easy trail with great scenery. We’d also like a snack bar at the end, but that might not work in a state park.
Three days and two nights was just about right. Getting away is fine, but getting back, getting off the road, is even better. It’s good to come home, even to face those weeds that Dave Elliott mentioned in his recent “Too Wet to Plow” column. The weeds are winning.
Shady Bill Pritchard, who also loves the ocean beaches, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.