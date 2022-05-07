The county’s police accountability board — which was mandated by state law but implemented at the county level — is well on the way to beginning operations.
The County Council approved a reasonable plan to appoint members that represent a wide variety of interested parties. The board will review complaints of misconduct against the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, as well as municipal departments in Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont.
The state law creating the board left some criteria for who could serve on the board up to each county.
County Executive Jan Gardner said she consulted municipal officials when drafting criteria for who would be eligible to serve. She said she wanted to ensure residents of Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont that members of their communities would be part of the board and the vetting process.
Under a bill the County Council passed unanimously last week, the county’s 11-member board must include at least two Frederick residents, one Brunswick resident and one Thurmont resident.
Officials of all three jurisdictions said they were satisfied with the way Gardner constituted the board. But each also said they would like to have the ability to create an accountability board at the municipal level, as well.
That would not be a good idea.
A bill that would have given municipalities the power to create their own boards failed in the last General Assembly session, but the mayors said they would support re-introducing it next year. The mayors said they were uncertain whether they would actually seek to create a board at the municipal level, but they want the right to do so.
“I’m willing to give the current process the opportunity to succeed,” said Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor.
Thumont Mayor John Kinnaird explained that his objection was as much philosophical as it was practical. The law requiring countywide boards overlooked municipalities and stripped them of the chance to hold their own police agencies accountable, he argued.
“This puts municipalities in a place of subservience to the county,” Kinnaird told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan.
Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown agreed.
“Municipal government is not really a subordinate of county government,” he told our reporter. “It’s extremely unique for the county to have control over a municipal function.”
O’Connor said he would support the legislation for municipalities if it is introduced during the next legislative session in January, but he is uncertain whether the city would create its own board.
“I’m still supportive of the idea that municipal governments should have an option,” O’Connor said.
Mayors need to be watchful of any state laws that would erode the powers of municipal government, so we can see their objections. But we believe the legislature adopted the correct framework for civilian boards that will be investigating complaints against municipal and countywide police departments.
The county boards should be a step removed from local political pressures, and that will give residents who file complaints against the local police more confidence that their voice is being heard and that their charges are being seriously investigated.
Having some multiplicity of boards would lead to confusion about jurisdiction, as well, and residents might be unsure about what board would hear what kinds of complaints.
It is not a concern in Frederick, but in some counties, where police departments are tiny and municipalities can contain just a few hundred people, a countywide board makes much more sense than a proliferation of local boards.
Let us give the county boards a chance to get started with their work before we start tinkering with the system. Frederick County seems to have created a framework that will bring together representatives of all the stakeholders in the justice system.
The accountability board is one more step in shoring up public confidence in our police. Body cameras have done wonders, showing how well most police officers do their jobs while finding the few who do not. Similarly, the accountability board will also be able to reaffirm good work and find problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.