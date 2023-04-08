Onley honored

Joy Hall Onley was recently honored on the floor of the Maryland House of Delegates. From left: House Speaker Adrienne Jones, Del. Kris Fair, Del. Ken Kerr, Del. Karen Simpson, Joy Hall Onley, husband Robert Onley, grandson Micah Forrest, and Del. Jesse Pippy. Daughters Dawn Onley Bowman and Joy Forrest also attended.

 Photo by Rhoades Whitehill

The Maryland House of Delegates recognized Joy Hall Onley of Frederick on March 24 as a Women's History Month honoree.

Onley was recognized with a proclamation for "her courage and perseverance as one of 13 brave Black students who integrated into Frederick High School in 1958," according to Del. Karen Simpson.

In her comments on the House floor as a member of the Women's Caucus, Simpson praised Onley, who was subject to slurs and insults at the all-white Frederick High School, but "was determined to succeed."

