Eric Manu has been a barber for 16 years in downtown Silver Spring. When it came time to set out on his own, he chose Frederick for its central location and affordability, he said.
"I really enjoy what I do for a living. I really enjoy it," Manu said. "So that's why I decided to establish something on my own."
Afri-Starr barbershop opened in the beginning of November.
Manu began planning for the new business two years ago. While he said the coronavirus pandemic has changed some elements of his business, the hardest part for him was raising the capital needed to begin. Unable to get a business loan from a bank, he raised the money himself.
"It was very terrible, but I got the money that I needed," Manu said.
After finding the location on Waverley Drive, Manu hired Triple Crown Construction, a local contractor, to build the space out. The shop now features bright tiled floors and blue leather seats with bold circular mirrors.
Originally from Ghana, Manu currently lives in Silver Spring, and lived in Germantown for 10 years prior. He plans to move up to Frederick sometime in January.
His future plans also include hiring two or three more licensed barbers. While his workload is manageable for one person right now, he wants to expand his services.
Afri-Starr barbershop offers haircuts, styling and color on any type of hair, for both men and women.
Due to COVID-19, Manu is asking clients to call ahead to make an appointment instead of walking in.
"I don't want this place to be too crowded, with too many people at the same time," he said.
Manu also said he has been sanitizing his shears and other tools and the chair in between every customer, and requires everyone to wear masks.
The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and is currently open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Manu said Sunday service will most likely end once his church services can start back up after the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.
Manu is proud of himself for getting the business up and running, even though the process took longer than expected.
"It's not easy, it's tough, but at the end of the day, I got it done," he said.
