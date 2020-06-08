Steve Renzi's food truck, Renzi's Pizza, has been his part time, weekend job for the past three years. Now, with the opening of his brick-and-mortar location in Walkersville, pizza is his full-time job.
The truck usually parks at different outdoor events and serves its New England style pizza from its wood-fired oven. But the truck hasn't made one run yet this year, Renzi said, due to so many events being cancelled and social distancing in place.
So he bought an old pizza place on May 1, and one mont later, opened up to the public.
The Frederick News-Post talked to Renzi about the business and his hopes for the future. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Why did you start Renzi’s Pizza?
I grew up in New England, in Connecticut, and I grew up working in a pizza place since I was 13, 14 years old. I fell in love with it and always wanted to open up my own restaurant. I went to school down in Florida, graduated, came back to Virginia, and started my life there with my brother. I thought I was going to open a restaurant and never did. About 17 years later, I bought a food truck, a wood fired pizza oven, and I started my dream out of a truck. … And it was quite pressing on me, it was great but it was a part time job. And I knew that I built this business for the last three years running around on a truck building a fanbase. Everyone was wanting me to get a brick and mortar.
When did you buy the location?
May 1. My grand opening was last Friday and Saturday, we sold out both days. I couldn’t even be open on Sunday, so my first weekend of trying to be open I couldn't even be open on the third day. … And we've had unbelievable success and now we're ramping up for our first full weekend.
Why did you decide to buy the place last month in the middle of a pandemic?
I waited and waited until as long as I could. It was May 1, we were already well into our quarantining, and I just figured that the timing of being able to come out of quarantine … I felt like the timing was going to be perfect. I also feel like pizza is the number one product thought of when you're thinking of delivery or even takeout. … I'm going to open a place during a tough tough time, at least I have the product that will make the phone ring.
Do you make the pizza?
I do. My passion is making pizzas. I flip the pizzas, I cook the pizzas, right now I'm even running a kitchen. That's kind of the new part for me, we are hiring, so I'm trying to get some kitchen staff. But typically if you come in the place you're going to see me either standing next to the oven cooking or tossing the dough.
What are you looking forward to?
I want be known as the best pizza in Frederick. I really do. … I don't really believe that anyone down here understands what great pizza is, and that's not a cut down on them. It's just New England, New York, Connecticut, the pizza capital of the world is New Haven, CT. I bring that pizza here. I grew up with it, I know exactly how to make it, I have an advantage because I have a wood fire. I want to be one of the most well known pizza places around. I want to provide great service. We're a very family oriented establishment. People come in, we kill em with kindness and great service, yes sir no ma'am. But it's very family-like. We want families and children to come in.
Anything else we should know?
This has been a childhood dream since high school. We're going on 25, 30 years. It's something I’ve always wanted. I always felt like I was a little held back and never really had a chance to go do it, you need to provide for your family and a good full time job, was something that made it easy. But it wasn’t my passion. And waking up every day knowing I can come in and do what I wanted to do from way back when is what I'm most excited about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.