Along with all of the things we lose through no fault of our own as we age, we might even make an appointment and pay to have something taken from us by another person in pride-stripping fashion.
This thought ran through my head as I was staring at the ceiling, stretched out in a doctor's office. I was kind of distracted as this general idea was knocking around up there — largely because of what that guy was doing to me down there.
I had just met him moments earlier. And he seemed like a nice enough fellow, which put me at ease considering the exposed position I was in when we made our acquaintance and what he was about to do to me while I was, unfortunately, wide awake.
In my mind, ahead of this date, I'd envisioned him looking like Edward Scissorhands, the sharp sounds of the implements filling the room as he worked furiously below my waist. But he actually just looked like a normal guy.
And unlike Scissorhands, he was amazingly skilled at carrying on a conversation while also carrying out a delicate procedure on another human male.
Of course, in these situations with strangers, I find a common topic ends up being what you do for a living. Not that I'd ever been in this exact, embarrassing scenario with strangers. But there I was, helplessly supine and having to explain to my new friend that, no, I don't get to attend Ravens games for free. While he did whatever I was paying him to do (my eyes remained fixed on the ceiling), I told him that my job of sports editor is not as cool as it sounds.
I said this to a guy, mind you, who was intently directing some sharp metal objects at my nether region as a part of his job — a job that doesn't sound cool any way you slice it.
Bad choice of words there.
Thankfully, however it was sliced (again, you couldn't pay me to look), it was over quickly. I hoped that was because this gentleman knew what he was doing and not because he was rushing to make a lunch date at Applebee's. Either way, I couldn't exit the facility fast enough without risking a complication to the focus of this visit.
I wasn't hastened because of him. Like I said, he seemed like a great dude. But I gingerly rushed the hell outta there because the humiliation quotient had been ramped up exponentially before he had even entered the picture.
A nurse preps you before these operations, tells you what you can expect and what to do to get ready as you curse yourself for signing up for this in the first place as you try not to catch even a glimpse of the frightening instruments that are about to be applied to your southern hemisphere.
You remind yourself this is really for the health of your marriage. And this nurse keeps talking. Again: the awkward small talk. I guess it would've been more awkward if she hadn't been talking during some of this tedious prep. But in the process of this talking, the subject somehow veers to your wife, and what she does for a living.
And that's when one of the Top 5 most horrifyingly uncomfortable moments of your lifetime immediately, unquestionably bolts to No. 1.
Because the nurse says, "Oh. I think I know who your wife is."
Fortunately, we were both wearing masks here. So if the cosmos ever bring us together again, maybe we won't recognize each other. But if we do, my brother suggests I say to the nurse, "Hi. Let's shake hands this time."
Turns out, I made some mistakes in planning for this procedure. First, apparently the correct period to have it done is during March Madness. That way, in slothful recovery, I could watch four days of college basketball with my wife waiting on me as I wear her yoga pants for support.
Instead, I binged two seasons of "Below Deck," which, by title alone, sounds somewhat appropriate.
Second, after telling my friend this saga weeks later, he suggested that I should've had this sensitive job completed at a facility at least 38 towns away, thereby avoiding any nurses who might know me — or my wife.
Alas, it's really not new for me to botch these things. But at least the doctor didn't, as far as I can tell.
My wife and I had decided it was high time to have this addressed, no matter how much it might pulverize my pride. We're both getting too old to physically (her) or mentally (me) deal with babies. And we had agreed years ago against bringing any additional children into such a crumbling world that includes people like Aaron Rodgers.
So I've graduated to a new phase of manhood, going forth as calculably less of one than I was before, which probably wasn't much of one to begin with.
You could ask the nurse, but let's pretend I never even met her.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month.
