No one invites me to play fantasy football anymore. This is not a complaint. Just a fact. It’s not that I don’t have any friends. I have like three. It’s not that I don’t watch the NFL very closely, flipping between so many games for so many hours that my wife will tell you her least favorite days of the year are fall Sundays. It’s not that my title of sports editor scares everyone away because I possess contacts who feed me detailed inside information on weekly NFL personnel utilization. (If you believe that, you have no idea how lame my job actually is.) No, the reason I don’t get invited to play fantasy football is because I cannot stand fantasy football, and I’ve made that known to all three of my friends along with anyone else who might ask me to be in their league. With that, I bring you this: A column about playing fantasy football. My father is generally a great listener. No matter the subject, I can expect a willing ear. But my father never seems to remember that I’ve told him that I don’t like fantasy football. Or maybe it’s just that he’s old and he forgets. Either way, last month just before his annual fantasy draft, in what has become a tradition, he texted me about it. “Any thoughts?” Because he knew, even if he didn’t remember how much I dislike fantasy football, that I would absolutely give him my thoughts — just so he doesn’t draft Philip Rivers in the first round. In a shoe-on-the-other-foot father-son scenario, I feel responsible for his well-being with this. So before you know it, we’d rattled off an exchange of about 40 texts, one of which included him mentioning something about Thailand, which I later deduced was a misspelling of my favorite receiver’s last name (Thielen). Stupid autocorrect can’t tell when two guys are talking football? Another text from Dad included this information about his ESPN.com fantasy account: “You are assigned as a co-manager, if you care.” The hooks were in, and he knew it. Later that night, he texted me the results of his draft. I gave a glowing approval. And so we were off — to what will likely be a remote-control throwing, six-win season. Dammit. I really shouldn’t say dammit. Because, the older I get, the more important it is to spend quality time with my father. As time has passed, the one-on-one activities we share have curtailed, aside from me helping him move furniture that he cannot seem to stop acquiring, him giving me “free advice” and us drinking beers. In search of something new, we bought him custom cornhole boards for his birthday over the summer. So now we can triple our pleasure by playing cornhole while drinking beers, between carrying various tables and dressers on and off his truck or trailer. And, of course, now we can also lament our dearth of star-caliber running backs and waffle about whether we should start Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald alongside my man Thailand. Last week, we didn’t even score 100 points. Dammit. Again, I shouldn’t say that. Not everyone can share these special moments with their father — plotting, for instance, to beat my dad’s pal, whose team is secretly run by his wife. Said my friend Colin, who is probably in 27 fantasy football leagues even though he claims to hate them, “That actually sounds like the best fantasy experience someone could have.” The problem with me and fantasy sports has always been apathy. Modest potential winnings have never been enough to entice me to spend hours a week contemplating my flex option when it’s a lock that I’ll pick the wrong dude and lose due to the choice. Unfortunately, if you are an apathetic fantasy player, you are a loser. As in, you’ll lose matchups. Meanwhile, you’re a different kind of loser if you spend several hours a day plotting your fantasy lineup and monitoring waivers, but you’ll also have a better chance at winning. It’s a conundrum I no longer wished to have in my life. I grew disillusioned with fantasy football on a Monday night in 2009, when I had to balance the emotions of watching my favorite team’s quarterback complete an overtime-forcing touchdown pass to a receiver whose thrilling catch also sent me to a fantasy playoff defeat. To hell with this, I thought, before signing up for more frustration the next year. I understand the incredible draw of fantasy football. In fact, I believe everyone should vote in November to legalize sports gambling in Maryland because $20-$40 million of betting revenue a year would go toward education — and also because it’s the right of adults to spend their money in whatever foolish ways they want. I mean, Marylanders are permitted to buy all manner of handmade junk on Etsy, but they can’t lose a fixed DraftKings contest and help fund the purchase of more distance-learning laptops? Come on. If fantasy sports can be good for something other than ruining perfectly good weekends, we should allow it. They haven’t done much for me, except for one dream fantasy year. I would tell you all about my incredible championship team from 2011, but that would make me one of those people I can’t stand who tell you all about their fantasy football team. The only person I talk with about fantasy football is my dad. Because I’m my father’s fantasy surrogate, which would sound very weird out of context. I swore off fantasy sports a few years ago because there was never much in it for me. But my father, the great listener who refused to hear me, assigned me as a co-manager, dammit. And I do care. Because now it’s not about me. It’s about us. That’s as real as fantasy gets.
